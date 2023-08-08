Lytton businesses frustrated over federal government refusal to forgive pandemic loans

Photo: Roarke Charlie/Meghan Fandrich The Klowa Art Cafe before and after the 2021 Lytton wildfire.

Business owners in Lytton are speaking out about the federal government’s refusal to forgive loans given out during the COVID-19 pandemic, even though they haven’t been able to generate revenue since the fire that devastated the community on June 30, 2021.

The Conservative MP for the area, Brad Vis, and the Lytton Chamber of Commerce have been lobbying for more than 18 months to have the Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans forgiven. Vis even presented a petition in the House of Commons earlier this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland responded to that petition responded by saying the federal government as already helping Lytton with a a $6 million program aimed at helping residents build net zero homes, and a $7.2 million restart program for businesses that are able and willing to rebuild and reopen.

However, Chamber of Commerce vice-president Bernie Fandrich said that despite repeated promises of support from politicians, local businesses have received zero financial help.

His daughter, Meghan Fandrich, owned and operated Klowa Art Cafe, which was lost to the fire. After years of building up the businesses, 2021 was expected to be the first season that she turned a profit.

“I’ve been barely surviving financially since the fire, and there are days when I worry about how I’ll feed my daughter. After the pandemic and the slow winter season, I had no savings; the business only survived COVID because of the CEBA loan, which was primarily spent on payroll for my employees, who were young Nlaka’pamux women,” said Meghan.

She is still paying two mortgages on the property and when her insurance claim is finally resolved Fandrich says she’ll be lucky if she can pay off the mortgages. “Right now I don’t know how I’ll ever get back on my financial feet, and I don’t know how I’ll ever be able to repay the CEBA loan.”

Bernie Fandrich is frustrated with the government’s refusal to forgive the loans.

“We’re probably talking about less than $500,000, given the number of businesses in Lytton who took out loans,” he said. “That’s a drop in the bucket. And these businesses have no way of paying this money back by the deadline and some will have no way to pay it back ever.?

He argues that the $7.2 million startup program is “smoke and mirrors” and the $6 million residential program will only help those who have enough money to rebuild.

“In a town where half the houses were uninsured, and those that were insured face shortfalls in light of the increasing cost of building, that’s going to help very few people, if any,” Bernie said.

Vis is pressuring Ottawa to do more.

“Where is the action?” he asks. “Will the government finally deliver tangible support to Lytton business owners?”

Fandrich adds that that Lytton needs its brick and mortar businesses back, like a grocery store and a coffee shop.

“Without those businesses, there is no town.”