Driver killed in Highway 91 crash in Delta on Monday

One person is dead following a crash on Highway 91 early Monday in Delta.

Delta Police received a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a parked and unoccupied semi-truck with trailer attached at the Highway 91 truck pullout, north of Highway 10 on Aug. 7 about 1:39 a.m.

Police say the single occupant and driver of the crashed vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.

With the investigation being in preliminary stages, police are unable to confirm details about contributing factors.