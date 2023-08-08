Wildfire near Coalmont steady at 16 hectares

Photo: Spencer Coyne

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service reports no further growth to the Rice Road wildfire near Coalmont, saying it is still mapped at just under 16 hectares.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, fire information officer Taylor Wallace said the fire does remain classified as out of control.

"We have 29 personnel responding again today and two helicopters providing some bucketing action on site," Wallace said.

"Overnight we saw minimal activity, and this morning it is mostly burning at rank one, so smouldering ground fire activity for the crews there."

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

A wildfire near Coalmont that forced the evacuation of a long weekend music festival grew to just under 16 hectares in size by Monday afternoon.

The fire, which sparked Sunday evening, continues to be considered out of control.

The Rice Road fire, 11 kilometres northwest of Princeton, was worked by air tankers, helicopters and ground crew on Monday.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said the Under the Stars rave and a nearby provincial forest campsite were evacuated due to the rapid growth of the fire.

Tulameen Fire Department and RCMP conducted the evacuation, and the Princeton Posse KIJHL hockey team provided its bus to aid in the evacuations.

The fire was human caused and is believed to have been started by an ATV.