Wildfire near Coalmont rave grows to almost 16 hectares

Photo: Spencer Coyne

A wildfire near Coalmont that forced the evacuation of a long weekend music festival grew to just under 16 hectares in size by Monday afternoon.

The fire, which sparked Sunday evening, continues to be considered out of control.

The Rice Road fire, 11 kilometres northwest of Princeton, was worked by air tankers, helicopters and ground crew on Monday.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said the Under the Stars rave and a nearby provincial forest campsite were evacuated due to the rapid growth of the fire.

Tulameen Fire Department and RCMP conducted the evacuation, and the Princeton Posse KIJHL hockey team provided its bus to aid in the evacuations.

The fire was human caused and is believed to have been started by an ATV.