Telus service restored after emergency maintenance on cell tower

Photo: Telus The only outage showing on the Telus map as of 5:10 p.m. Monday was near Cranbrook.

UPDATE: 5:10 p.m.

Telus service has now been restored to the affected areas of the Southern Interior.

The Telus map also no longer shows the disruption impacting landline phones in the Kilpoola and Old Richter Pass areas in Electoral Area “A” due to infrastructure damage from the Eagle Bluff wildfire. However, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has not issued an update to say the service has been restored.

The only region of southern B.C. with an outage listed on the Telus map as of 5:10 p.m. Monday was the Cranbrook/Fernie area.

Photo: Telus

ORIGINAL 1:35 p.m.

Many BC residents who use Telus will be without service for a little while.

According to their website, Telus is conducting emergency maintenance on their cell towers.

"TELUS services may experience a disruption while we complete necessary maintenance and upgrades to our network. Services will be restored upon completion," the website said.

The outage began at 9 a.m. and includes customers in Osoyoos, Keremeos, Kaleden, Hedley, and Princeton.

Impacted services include internet, home phone, 911 landline, Optik TV, and PIK TV.

At this time it's unknown how long the outage will last.