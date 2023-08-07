Emergency maintenance on cell tower halts Telus service across multiple areas

Photo: Telus

Many BC residents who use Telus will be without service for a little while.

According to their website, Telus is conducting emergency maintenance on their cell towers.

"TELUS services may experience a disruption while we complete necessary maintenance and upgrades to our network. Services will be restored upon completion," the website said.

The outage began at 9 a.m. and includes customers in Osoyoos, Keremeos, Kaleden, Hedley, and Princeton.

Impacted services include internet, home phone, 911 landline, Optik TV, and PIK TV.

At this time it's unknown how long the outage will last.