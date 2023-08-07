Wildfire near Coalmont forces evacuation of music festival

Photo: Mayor Spencer Coyne

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m.

According to BCWS, the Rice Road fire, located 11 kilometres northwest of Princeton, is classified as "out of control."

Fire Information Officer Taylor Wallace informed Castanet that a total of nine personnel were working to combat the fire on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the scene is being managed by a total of 29 personnel, two helicopters, and multiple air tankers.

According to BCWS, the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne clarifies that the fire was not caused by people attending the rave.

"It started a couple of kilometers past the rave. It's four kilometers outside of Coalmont where it originated. The rave is a couple of kilometers beyond that," he explained.

Coyne also mentioned that a total of 500 tickets were sold for the rave, but currently, officials are unable to confirm the number of people in the area at the start of the fire.

"Communicating is difficult due to the lack of cell service. We encountered communication challenges between those on the scene and those back in Princeton. We were working to determine how to evacuate all these people. Both the rave itself and a small provincial forest campsite... they evacuated all properties around there. A tactical evacuation was carried out due to the speed at which the fire was spreading."

"The local response was amazing. It was a true community effort," he added.

UPDATE: 9:15 a.m.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne stated that the Tulameen Fire Department volunteers went door-to-door with the RCMP to evacuate the area late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

"Tonight, I had the great pleasure of once again being a witness to how amazing our community is. The Princeton Fire Department is stepping in to help out our neighbors... and of course, the quick response of BC Wildfire and their ongoing efforts to keep Coalmont and Princeton safe. Princeton ESS activated without hesitation with support from Alert," he shared on Facebook.

The Princeton Posse KIJHL hockey team also brought their bus over Sunday night to aid in the evacuations.

Castanet has reached out to BCWS for more details.

Photo: Mayor Spencer Coyne Photo: Mayor Spencer Coyne

ORIGINAL: 8:53 a.m.

A new wildfire broke out Sunday evening near Coalmont, in the Tulameen.

The fire reportedly forced the evacuation of the Under the Stars music festival.

The BC Wildfire Service lists the fire as three hectares in size.

It's burning out of control and is believed to have been human caused.

Daniel Gray tweeted that as many as 1,000 people were being evacuated from the rave-style concert site Sunday night.

Gray said the fire was sparked by an ATV.