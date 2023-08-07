Homophobic vandals deface new Richmond rainbow crosswalk - again

Photo: Glacier Media

A new rainbow crosswalk outside Palmer secondary was defaced once again with homophobic slurs as Richmond celebrates Pride Week and the B.C. Day long weekend.

The crosswalk, installed earlier this week on Tuesday, Aug. 1, has been hit at least four times.

Hateful messages in black paint could be seen Sunday night on the newly repainted crosswalk.

Glacier Media reported Thursday that Richmond School District arranged for additional security to patrol the area.

Richmond RCMP has yet to identify a suspect, but was in contact with the school district to provide supports.

Glacier Media has reached out to Richmond School District and Richmond RCMP for more information.