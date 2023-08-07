Ryan Reynolds among Vancouver ‘superheroes’ named to Order of BC

Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Facebook

Movie star, soccer team owner, and philanthropist Ryan Reynolds is among the 14 people joining the Order of British Columbia.

The Kitsilano-raised actor is being honoured with the province's top form of official recognition, given to exceptional people who've made outstanding and broad impacts to B.C. and the world at large.

"While they are not officially part of the Marvel Universe, these 14 remarkable individuals are superheroes. They have contributed in unique and profound ways to our province, our nation and beyond, through leadership, selflessness and generosity," says Premier David Eby in a press release.

Reynolds, among other things, is famous for playing the comic book character Deadpool, an antihero from Marvel Comics who will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon (though his previous turns as Deadpool were connected to the X-Men film series). He also played Green Lantern, a superhero from DC Comics, in a film he has only recently watched.

He's joining other celebrities on the list like Raffi (the children's entertainer), Sarah McLachlan, and Bryan Adams. Other members include environmentalist David Suzuki, producer David Foster, and politician David Lam.

Previously, Reynolds was honoured with a Governor General's Performing Arts Award.

The Order of British Columbia is a civilian honour given to current or former residents of B.C. Those appointed to the order can use the post-nomials (the letters that come after a name) OBC.

This year, 224 people were nominated. A group of seven, including past winners, choose from the nominees. A ceremony will be held in the late fall to present the medals that come with the appointment.

The Hollywood star isn't the only one being added to the order in 2023. Seven residents of Vancouver are being honoured as well, including talent agency founder Sam Feldman, biochemist Pieter Cullis, OC, and Dr. Jane Buxton, the medical lead for harm reduction at the BCCDC.

Street nurses Evana Brennan and Susan Giles, who've spent years working on the Downtown Eastside, are also being recognized.

Vancouver's Dr. Penny J. Ballem is the chair of Vancouver Coastal Health.

"This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians. Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations," says B.C.'s lieutenant governor Janet Austin in the press release.

The full list of appointees.