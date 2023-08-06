Human-caused fire in Castlegar one of three new blazes near the community

Photo: City of Castlegar The Castlegar Fire Department responded to a wildfire within the community Saturday evening.

The wildfire was discovered at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, west of the 1100-block of Columbia Avenue. The fire department attacked the blaze from several directions, with support from the BC Wildfire Service.

The BCWS Southeast Fire Centre responded with helicopters and water and fire-retardant bombers. The combined efforts managed to knock down large flames and hot spots. Crews monitored the Davidson Brook fire overnight. It was listed at 0.3 hectares.

According to the City of Castlegar, the cause has not been determined but it is believed to be started by humans or human activity.

Outside the city, there are two new wildfires believed to be caused by lightning. To the east, a spot fire was discovered around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday near Siwash Lake. To the northwest of Castlegar, lightning is being blamed for a wildfire in the Tulip Creek area.

Both wildfires were listed as out of control on the BCWS website, but were well under a hectare in size.



