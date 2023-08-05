219893
Highway 1 closed after crash in Glacier National Park

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions after a crash in Glacier National Park, west of Golden.

DriveBC said the crash happened about 2 p.m. near Loop Brook Campground.

“Crews are on scene. No detour available,” DriveBC said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

