Highway 1 closed after crash in Glacier National Park

Photo: DriveBC
Highway 1 has been closed in both directions after a crash in Glacier National Park, west of Golden.
DriveBC said the crash happened about 2 p.m. near Loop Brook Campground.
“Crews are on scene. No detour available,” DriveBC said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
