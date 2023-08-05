Old-growth protest blockades return to Fairy Creek area

Photo: VIA FAIRYCREEKBLOCKADE on Instagram Masked blockaders in front of a large screech owl statue sculpted out of recovered wood.

Advocates against old-growth logging have been blocking a bridge over the Gordon River with a large wooden statue of a screech owl for the past week.

A camp was set up north of Port Renfrew last Saturday to prevent forestry company Teal Jones from accessing cut blocks 7265 and 7263 on Edinburgh Mountain, organizers said on social media.

Savage Patch, an organization that has claimed responsibility for the latest blockades, said they are unrelated to the Rainforest Flying Squad, one of the primary organizers of the 2021 Fairy Creek blockades.

Savage Patch is asking participants of the latest blockades to not bring drugs, weapons, or alcohol of any kind and to be respectful while in the area.

“We’re here demonstrating to highlight the fact that old-growth logging is continuing, despite the provincial governments promises,” Savage Patch organizers said in a statement on the Instagram account @fairycreekblockades, which often posts in support of environmental protection initiatives for the Fairy Creek watershed.

The Fairy Creek blockades, which largely occurred during 2021 and 2022, was one of Canada’s largest civil disobedience movements.

The RCMP made 1,100 arrests from May 2021 to February 2022 after Teal Jones obtained an injunction against protesters who blocked roads and set up camp to stop the cutting of old-growth trees at Fairy Creek.