Independent Investigations Office probe Vancouver Police shooting that left man dead

Photo: The Canadian Press Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police say an 18-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in an East Vancouver park early Saturday morning.

The department issued a statement saying officers were called to Clinton Park around 2:15 a.m. after someone reported gun shots near the park's playground.

Police say officers showed up and confronted a man with a gun, who was shot by police and later died after being taken to a hospital.

They say no officers were hurt during the incident and they were unable to find any victims tied to the 911 call that brought them to the park.

Police say the Independent Investigations Office of BC, the province's civilian oversight body that probes police-involved deaths, is now investigating the incident.

A statement from the office says investigators are now looking into the shooting to determine what role Vancouver Police played in the man's death.