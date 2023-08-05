There's sushi inside these new vending machines at Coquitlam SkyTrain stations

Photo: TransLink New vending machines at Tri-Cities SkyTrain stations, including Lafarge Lake-Douglas, are dispensing sushi as part of a new TransLink pilot project.

Let's admit it, we've all munched on a snack or, at times, scarfed down dinner at least once in our lifetime while riding the SkyTrain from point 'A' to point 'B.'

Now, commuters will soon find new food vending machines next to the Compass Card kiosks at four stations across the Tri-Cities.

This includes sushi from Sushi Mori, a Coquitlam restaurant along the Barnet Highway, at Lafarge Lake-Douglas station, which has already caught the eye of many riders in the last 24 hours.

TransLink's latest installment is part of a year-long pilot program that began on Thursday (Aug. 3) in partnering with Metro Vancouver restaurants to deliver to-go meals for busy commuters.

"Several machines are currently being tested and these will be fully operational on Aug. 9; more machines will be available at other locations throughout the summer," a spokesperson with the regional transit authority told the Tri-City News.

"TransLink is proud to support local small businesses through our new vending machine pilot program by offering unique foods, beverages, and other products to our diverse customer base."

Lafarge Lake-Douglas' machine offers specialty sushi meals on more than three rows in addition to traditional snacks like water, granola bars and jerky.

Sushi Mori is described as a Japanese fusion eatery, and is offering sushi, salads and Asian teas in its select machines.

TransLink said the last station at the end of the Evergreen Line is one of two in the Tri-Cities currently with a machine for the long weekend. Coquitlam Central is the other — for now.

Ultimately, the transit authority will place machines at nine locations, including Moody Centre and Burquitlam.

"Aside from food and beverage items, we're also looking introduce other offerings such as an automated kiosk for air balloons," TransLink added on its website, noting the vending machines only accept debit or credit cards.

The other businesses involved in the initiative are Nicli Pizzeria, Khaykery Bakery and Da Candy Craze — all based in Vancouver.

For more information, you can visit TransLink's website.