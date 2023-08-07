White Spot bringing back popular Pirate Pak Day fundraiser after three-year hiatus

Photo: Contributed

White Spot is bringing back Pirate Pak Day later this month.

The fundraiser returns on Wednesday, Aug. 16, after a three-year hiatus, and the restaurant’s goal is to surpass the $1 million mark in its 11th year.

White Spot will donate $2 from every adult and youth Pirate Pak sold throughout the province to Zajac Ranch for Children, a B.C.-based charity dedicated to giving children and young adults with life threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities an unforgettable camp experience.

“One of White Spot’s values has long been a deep commitment to people and the community,” White Spot Hospitality president Trent Carroll said in a press release. “Pirate Pak Day holds a special place in our hearts because it exemplifies these values while also showing the immense positive impact that a day of fun can have in young people’s lives.

“This year is especially important as we strive to surpass the million-dollar mark in our accumulative Pirate Pak Day fundraising efforts, so we have all hands on deck to help us reach this historic milestone.”

Pirate Pak day has raised $889,502 over 10 years from 444,751 meals sold.

Originally called “Little Mateys,” Pirate Paks consist of endless Kennebec fries, creamy coleslaw, choice of soft drink, premium rich ice cream and the treasured “gold” coin.