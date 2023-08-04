2.6 km of Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke set for upgrades

Photo: BC Gov

The provincial government says it is now formally looking for a contractor to design and build improvements to Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.

Highway 1 will be four-laned over a 2.6-km section about 40 km east of Revelstoke, part of a broader multi-year project by the provincial government to improve the Trans Canada Highway between Kamloops and Alberta.

The latest section of the highway to get safety upgrades is between the recently completed Illecillewaet project and the Jack MacDonald snowshed.

A centre median and roadside barriers will be installed as well as avalanche and rockfall mitigation.

“Congestion will be reduced by the addition of a safe passing opportunity. The project will also make the highway more resilient to extreme-weather events,” said the provincial government in a news release.

Following the request for qualifications process, a short list of qualified teams will be invited to participate in a request for proposals (RFP).

The total estimated project budget is more than $245 million, with a net provincial contribution of nearly $200 million. The Government of Canada is contributing $45.7 million as part of the New Building Canada Fund.

It is anticipated that the contract will be awarded in the fall of 2024, with construction beginning by spring 2025.