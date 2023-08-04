Shambhala drug dealer busted with $145,000 as festival ends

Photo: Colin Dacre

A Vancouver man nearly brought in $145,000 selling drugs from his RV at the Shambhala Music Festival, only to be busted as the event ended.

RCMP say they were notified by festival security on July 25 about a large amount of drugs that were being sold by a festival attendee in an RV.

“Police arrived and were directed to the RV in question where a large amount of money, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a news release on Friday.

“Over $145,000 and 100 grams of suspected controlled substances were seized.”

RCMP say they arrested the occupant of the RV, a 45-year-old man from Vancouver.

The long running Shambhala Music Festival returned to Salmo, B.C. July 21 to 24, attracting tens of thousands of people from across the continent.

The music festival, which does not allow alcohol, allows attendees to stay on the grounds for a day after the music ends to rest up in an attempt to reduce impaired and fatigued driving.