Co-accused in Amber Alert case have first court appearance

Photo: Provincial Court of British Columbia. The provincial courthouse in Surrey, B.C.

A woman in an alleged child abduction case that caused a provincewide Amber Alert made her first appearance in court this week.



The woman, who Glacier Media is not naming to protect the children's privacy, appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on Wednesday.



Both the woman and the co-accused had their first court appearance since being arrested and charged.



The woman and co-accused appeared by video.



A bail hearing has been set for the pair for Aug. 8.



Charges against the woman and the co-accused were filed in provincial court on Sunday, July 30.

The woman, 45, is facing two charges of abduction in contravention of a custody order. The co-accused is facing two charges of abduction of a person under 14.



The two were arrested on July 29 at a property just outside of Edson, Alta., at about 7:20 p.m. by Alberta RCMP.