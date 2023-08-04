Vancouver police investigate homicide that shut down Granville Street overnight

Photo: Brendan Kergin /V.I.A.. Police are investigating a homicide that shut down Granville St. overnight on Aug. 3.

Granville Street was closed between Nelson and Smith early Friday morning (Aug. 4) as the Vancouver Police Department investigated a serious assault.

Just before 3:30 a.m., VPD officers responded to reports that a 32-year-old man had been stabbed.

The victim was rushed to hospital by paramedics but died from his injuries, making the incident the 11th homicide of 2023, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.