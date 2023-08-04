Victoria councillors at odds over who can file a complaint under code of conduct

Photo: Glacier Media

A new code of conduct being considered by the City of ­Victoria is likely to fall short of the public’s expectations, according to some city councillors.

While council voted unanimously to have city staff draft a bylaw that sets out the city’s first code of conduct, some councillors had concerns about the direction staff were given on portions of it.

While some issues were raised around the coverage of legal fees incurred by councillors who find themselves the subject of a complaint, most of the concern was reserved for the fact the public will be held at arm’s length from any complaint process.

Mayor Marianne Alto, who has been pushing for a code of conduct for nearly a decade, said she was disheartened by ­amendments that cut the public out.

City staff had recommended that any individual be able to make a complaint about council conduct, but an amendment proposed by Coun. Dave Thompson changed it to allow only council members, members of staff or committee members to lodge complaints.

Alto said the change undermines the principles behind the need for a code of conduct. “This is narrowing far too dramatically.”

Coun. Marg Gardiner said the change not only excludes the public but passes judgment on them.

“I just find it breaks even the whole concept of what we were trying to do, which was to open up and become a more transparent, or at least I hope we were a more transparent, municipal council,” she said.

“We need something, a way that the general public can come forward.”

Thompson, who was ­supported in making the change by councillors Matt Dell, Jeremy Caradonna, Krista Loughton and Susan Kim, said members of the public would be able to make a complaint by approaching a member of council to do it for them.

“I want to emphasize here that this doesn’t exclude members of the public from approaching a councillor to take forward a complaint on their behalf, it just puts a little bit of a guardrail on it by requiring that a member of this council feel that it’s got sufficient merit and it’s not vexatious,” he said.

Thompson justified the change by suggesting it’s just a matter of time before members of the public lodge complaints in bad faith.

“If anyone is looking at social media, they will see that there is a pattern of people ­fabricating stories in order to do what’s called rage farming,” he said, suggesting people are getting their followers to believe the lies and “are very, very likely, in my opinion, to generate complaints. So, I have no doubt that that would happen here.”

The idea behind the code of conduct, which will be drafted and approved this year, is to improve accountability and transparency, provide certainty on how complaints ­regarding council members’ conduct are handled, and provide clear guidelines for councillors on activities like social media posts.

The province required all municipal councils to consider adopting such a code.

Victoria’s code has these ­pillars:

• A robust set of rules around conduct and the handling of complaints.

• Will apply only to council members, members of city staff and committees of council.

• Will provide for an independent third party that will react to complaints.

• Will allow council members, members of staff or city committee members to make complaints.

• Will not release investigation reports during the period beginning 90 days before general voting day.

• Will reject complaints received about councillors for a period of 90 days before general voting day.

• Will include a list of sanctions.

• Will have the city pay legal fees for councillors unless the complaint is substantiated in whole or in part.

Coun. Chris Coleman said overall the code was ­supportable, though he had issues with the changes made to who could make complaints.

“But I’m aware that this is not the bylaw, this is the precursor,” he said, noting there will still be work done on each of the points in the code.

Alto said there will be room for additions and adjustments over time.

“I think what we have here is a fairly robust baseline and that means that it will help us work better together, not just as a group, but on behalf of the community as a whole,” she said. “It’s a great starting point.”

Arising out of Thursday’s debate over the code, council will request Alto to contact other municipalities to ­determine interest in establishing a regional municipal government ethics commissioner.

The city plans to review its code of conduct after two years.