Surrey speeder busted driving 107km in a 60km zone with fake plates, no licence

Photo: Brendan Kergin / Vancouver Is Awesome. Metro Vancouver Transit Police impounded a car in Surrey for speeding, no license, no insurance, and fake plates.

A car was impounded by Metro Vancouver Transit Police in Surrey on Tuesday (Aug. 2) after the driver pushed their speedometer to 107 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

According to the Targeted Mobile Enforcement Team (TMET), the driver of the vehicle, who was pulled over in the 19400 block of Golden Ears Way, had no license or insurance, and the vehicle's license plates were fake.

The driver was issued three fines for each offence totalling $1,242 ($276 for no driver's license, $598 for no insurance, and $368 for speeding).

Police also report that when the driver called a friend to pick them up, the friend that arrived had a suspended license.