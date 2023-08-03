Crews expect to keep wildfire out of Panorama Valley

Photo: BCWS The Mia Creek wildfire on Aug. 2.

The BC Wildfire Service says they expect to be able to keep flames out of the valley that holds Panorama Ski Resort near Invermere

The 1,975-hectare Horsethief Creek wildfire is burning seven kiloemtres north of the ski hill and 10 kilometres west of Invermere. It is a part a complex of fires that also includes the nearby Yearling Creek and Mia Creek wildfires, all managed by the same incident command team.

In a video update published Thursday, incident commander Todd Flanagan said the Horsethief Creek fire saw challenging conditions Wednesday with high winds and dry conditions.

“It continues to burn within the Law Creek drainage, we have had no issued with fire leaving our expected perimeter — it is still within the valley,” he said.

“Looking at the fire from Panorama, the fire has not come across the ridge line. We have controls in place and people on the ridgeline monitoring spot [fires] and bucket machines putting water into bladders and working all fire at the top of the ridge.”

“We don’t anticipate to see any fire in the Panorama Valley.”

The nearby Mia Creek fire, which is 881 hectares and burning 17 km northeast of Canal Flats, saw increased fire behavior Wednesday.

The fire burned its way up into the alpine and put up “a lot of smoke.”

Flanagan says they have a fire officer and equipment working on the fire, but rough terrain makes it difficult to safely put personal on the frontlines.

The blaze is staying within set operational lines and crews are trying to build containment.