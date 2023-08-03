One of the busiest road trip weekends of the year is upon us

Photo: ICBC

The B.C. Day long weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends on provincial highways.

The province is encouraging travellers to stay safe on the road by planning ahead and using extra caution.

Drivers on routes throughout the province should expect higher-than-average traffic volumes and should plan accordingly.

Drivers can expect delays on Coquihalla Highway 5 with 70 km/hour construction speed zones in place at the Bottletop, Juliet and Jessica bridges. Travellers should be prepared for changes in speed limits and drive with caution.

Delays should also be expected on Highway 1 between Hope and Spences Bridge for piloted single-lane-alternating traffic and a temporary traffic light at a rail crossing.

A new ICBC survey reveals that 95% of people with plans for summer road trips anticipate taking four road trips this summer of 100 km or more.

Over one-third of these road trippers expect to drive longer distance in total than last summer.

The top challenges road trippers stated that they faced while driving during past summer road trips included slower moving vehicles like RVs (57%), distracted drivers (54%) and speeding drivers (48%).

Over the B.C. Day long weekend, on average, two people are killed and 562 injured in 2,064 crashes in B.C.

Distracted driving, impaired driving and failing to yield the right of way are the top contributing factors in these crashes.