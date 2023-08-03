Wildfire threat reduced, all Blackwater mine site activity resumes

Photo: Artemis Gold photo. A construction camp to house as many as 477 workers has been built at the Blackwater mine site 160 kilometres southwest of Prince George.

Decreased fire activity in the central Interior as a result of recent rainfall in the region has allowed Artemis Gold to recommence all site activity at its Blackwater gold and silver mine.

On July 10, an uncontrolled wildfire that caused minimal damage to the property forced Artemis Gold to evacuate non-essential employees from the mine construction site, located 160 kilometres southwest of Prince George. About 20 employees, including emergency response teams, remained on site and all were safe and accounted for.

“Site management has implemented its return to full construction in a disciplined manner with the safety of our employees and contractors as our top priority,” said Artemis Gold president and COO Jeremy Langford.

“The company acknowledges that the wildfire period in B.C is not yet over, and we are in daily communication with the local and regional authorities on situational updates as and when they arise.”

Blackwater mine is one of the largest capital investments in the Bulkley-Nechako, Fraser -Fort George and Cariboo regions in the past decade.

The open-pit mine is to be connected to the BC Hydro grid, which will provide the source of sustainable renewable energy. It will have a fully-electrified process plant to reduce the carbon footprint of the mine. An agreement with Caterpillar Inc., gives Blackwater the potential to replace its initial diesel hauling fleet with a zero-emission-exhaust fleet by 2029.

Major works construction began in March following approval of its Mines Act permit from the province.

The first pour of gold and silver extracted from the mine is expected in the second quarter of 2024. Once operational, the mine is expected to be in production for at least 22 years.