Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for much of Southern Interior

Photo: BCWS Hiren Creek wildfire northwest of Revelstoke.

A wide swath of the Southern Interior can expect deteriorating air quality over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health issued an air quality advisory Thursday in anticipation of increased wildfire smoke.

The advisory is in place for the Shuswap, North Okanagan, Kamloops, South Thompson, West Columbia, Revelstoke, Kootenay Lake, Arrow Lakes, East Kootenay, East Columbia, Golden, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks.

"Wildfire smoke will vary in the affected regions over the next 24 hours," the province says.

"Smoke will be most prevalent near active fires and in valley bottoms during the evening and early morning hours. In the Arrow-Lakes and Kootenay Lakes regions, smoke will be more prevalent in the northern areas, less so in the south."

Residents are advised that smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably, hour by hour.

Those with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects.

During smoky conditions, stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you feel unwell.

Stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

If you have asthma or other chronic illness, carry any rescue (fast-acting) medications with you at all times.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common, and usually disappear when the smoke clears.