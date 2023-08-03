Anti-LGBT hate plastered at Richmond school's rainbow crosswalk - a day after it was installed

Photo: Mark Winterwerb

Homophobic comments and symbols have been spray-painted on a rainbow crosswalk in Richmond that was just installed at Palmer secondary on Tuesday.

This comes during Pride Week, which is being celebrated across the city.

Photos shared with Glacier Media show every corner of the crosswalk vandalized.

The Palmer secondary crosswalk is not the first to experience vandalism in Richmond.

Last year, the rainbow crosswalk on Minoru Boulevard was spraypainted with an “X,” sparking disgust from the community.

Meanwhile, the City of Richmond continues to celebrate Pride Week, running from Jul. 31 to Aug. 6.

Hundreds of community members celebrated love and inclusion at a historic inaugural Pride Walk in Steveston last Saturday, and the Pride flag was raised for the very first time at Richmond City Hall.