Wildfire smoke ‘highly visible’ from Trans-Canada Highway

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Hiren Creek wildfire is highly visible from Revelstoke and the Trans-Canada Highway and has grown to nearly 800 hectares.

A wildfire burning out of control northwest of Revelstoke is displaying increased fire activity and has grown to nearly 800 hectares.

The BC Wildfire service says smoke from the Hiren Creek wildfire is highly visible from Revelstoke and surrounding communities, as well as the Trans-Canada Highway.

The fire is located 19 kilometres northwest of Revelstoke and 15 kilometres north of the Trans-Canada Highway. It spread eastward Wednesday and increased in size to 758 hectares due to hot, dry conditions and strong winds.

BCWS says the fire is burning is steep, inaccessible terrain west of the Jordan River that crews are not able to safely access. Aircraft have not been able to work the fire because of strong winds in the area.

Travellers on the highway and residents of Revelstoke and the surrounding area are being told to expect increased smoke in the coming days.

BCWS is closely monitoring the Hiren Creek wildfire and has plans to response as needed when it’s safe to do so.

The fire was discovered on July 21 and is believed to have been caused by lightning.



