IIO investigating fatal crash in Campbell River

A single-vehicle crash Monday in Campbell River that resulted in the death of a woman is being investigated by B.C.’s civilian-oversight agency for police.

The Independent Investigations Office said police were called about 5:30 a.m. Monday about a Subaru Outback that was being driven erratically as it headed north on the Island Highway, near Perkins Road.

Another report just before 6 a.m. indicated there had been a crash involving the vehicle near the highway’s 6400-block.

The vehicle had been going south when it left the road, and the driver — the sole occupant — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The IIO was notified shortly afterward, and will be seeking to determine what, if any, role that police actions or lack of action had in the death.

The agency, which looks into all police-related incidents linked to serious injury or death, says it would like to hear from anyone with information or video footage of the incident.

Contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or use the contact form at iiobc.ca.