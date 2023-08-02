Crews making steady progress on wildfire outside Invermere

Photo: BCWS

Crews battling the Horsethief Creek wildfire outside of Invermere continue to make progress, but Columbia Valley residents should expect to live under fire and smoke for the rest of summer.

“This is going to be a natural part of our environment for the next several weeks, until we get some weather,” said BCWS incident commander Todd Flanagan, in an update earlier this week.

The wildfire 10 kilometres west of Invermere has been mapped at 1,975 hectares. On Sunday, the Regional District of East Kootenay eased evacuation alerts around the fire, giving the nearby Panorama Ski Resort the all clear.

“Crews had good success today on the Horsethief Creek fire. A unit crew actioned some small spot fires on Mount Bruce, where smoke can be seen from Panorama Resort and surrounding communities,” said BCWS on Tuesday evening.

Seventy-seven firefighters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment are tasked to the fire, which is a part of the Horsethief Fire Complex that also includes the nearby Yearling Creek (N21453) and Mia Creek (N22240) wildfires. Eleven helicopters are being shared by all fires in the complex.