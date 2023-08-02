Grieving mom pleads with public to find missing dog following fatal Coquihalla crash

Photo: Lianne Hoogstraten. A Rottweiler named Jayda is missing after a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway outside of Hope.

The mother of a woman who died in a vehicle collision on the Coquihalla Highway Tuesday is desperately searching for her daughter's dog who went missing in the crash.



Lianne Hoogstraten, the deceased woman's mother, has taken to social media hoping the public can help find the dog after the tragedy.

"We lost our daughter today on the Coquihalla,” Hoogstraten said in a Facebook post. "Her dog is loose still.”

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirmed with Glacier Media personnel responded to a call at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, about a motor vehicle incident on the Coquihalla Highway north of Hope.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes just before the Caroline Mine Road exit.

Cpl. Mike Moore with BC Highway Patrol says the crash involved a car and a commercial flatbed truck. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hoogstraten says she’s travelling to the area and describes the dog as a ‘shy’ Rottweiler female named Jayda.

“If anyone has any more recent info please help us find her,” she says.

Many people shared sightings of a dog on the Coquihalla Highway but as of Wednesday morning, the dog still has not been found.