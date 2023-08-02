73,000-acre Okanagan 'Yellowstone' ranch goes to one-day auction

Photo: CLHbid

An opportunity to join exclusive big-league private ranch owners comes up in British Columbia in mid-August.



A massive property called "Yellowstone North of 49" is expected to be sold in a one-time, online tendering process on Aug. 14.



Bids will start at $5.9 million.



The property is a 73,670-acre working ranch near Beaverdell, a one-hour drive from Kelowna.

Like its namesake TV show, a 5,100-square-foot ranch house is at the forefront, complete with bespoke furnishings, four bedrooms, five bathrooms and an outdoor pool.



There is also a 2,100-square-foot log garage with a secondary suite above, and a 2,500-square foot ranch manager's home. There's grazing land, an indoor riding arena, numerous water wells and an irrigation system consisting of five pivots that recently received more than a million dollars' worth of upgrades.



The sale is conducted by Alberta-based CLHbid.com, a pioneer in online agricultural land sales with 90,000 acres of property available. The law firm of CLH Law of Grande Prairie started selling properties for its clients through its own web platform seven years ago.



Yellowstone North of 49 can be previewed at CLHbid.com. The two-hour bidding period for the property will begin at 8 a.m., Aug. 14.



Buyers from Canada, Colorado, California and Texas are expected to be among those interested, according to CLHbid.