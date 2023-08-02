Body washes up on Crescent Beach in Surrey

Photo: Google Maps

A body was found washed up on a Surrey beach, Monday.

Police in Surrey received a call Monday afternoon that the body had washed up on the shoreline of Crescent Beach, near the 12100 block of Beecher Street.

"Upon attendance, a deceased person was located," a Surrey RCMP spokesperson confirmed via email.

Officers arrived on scene just after 4:30 p.m.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, but police say that "it does not appear to be suspicious."

Officers are working with the BC Coroner Service to identify the deceased.