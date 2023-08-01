Smoke visible from wildfire burning south of Summit Lake, near Nakusp

Photo: Contributed A Castanet reader submitted a photo of smoke coming from a wildfire in the Nakusp area on Tuesday afternoon.

A wildfire has been discovered burning south of Summit Lake near Nakusp.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is believed to have been caused by lightning, and was discovered on Tuesday afternoon, just after 2 p.m. Around this time, BCWS estimated the fire, burning near Rugged Peak, was less than a hectare in size.

People camping in the area told Castanet News they saw helicopters bucketing the fire and an air tanker dropping retardant.

Castanet has contacted BCWS for more information.