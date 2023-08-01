B.C. teacher stripped of licence for 15 years after sending sexual photos, messages to teens

Photo: pixabay

A man who was working as a high school teacher in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District has been banned from teaching for 15 years after sending sexually explicit messages and photographs to three teenagers.

According to a consent resolution agreement posted by B.C.’s Commissioner for Teacher Regulation, Neil Stewart Holmes is banned from teaching kindergarten to Grade 12 after he “failed to maintain teacher-student boundaries by engaging in inappropriate communication of a sexual nature with current and former students.”

In the public summary, the teenagers are referred to as Student A, Student B and Student C.

The document says that shortly after Student A graduated from the school in June 2014, Holmes contacted Student A through Facebook and began using Facebook Messenger to exchange messages, which also included “photographs of a sexual nature.”

Student A knew Holmes as a teacher on call.

The summary notes that Holmes sent a photograph of his classroom, indicating “where he would like to have sex with Student A.”

Before Student B graduated from the school in June 2015, she located Holmes’s Tinder profile and messaged him, according to the agreement.

“Holmes, knowing Student B was a student at the School, began exchanging text messages with Student B,” said the commissioner. “These text messages included communication from Holmes of a sexual nature.”

Holmes sent two sexually explicit photos of himself to Student B before she graduated, the summary says.

Student C also graduated from the school in June 2015. Holmes was her teacher on call when she was in Grade 9 and she was also acquainted with Holmes through sports at the school.

According to the summary, Holmes exchanged text messages with Student C when the student was 18 years old. The messages included “communication of a sexual nature by Holmes.”

In July 2016, a Facebook post was created by Student B warning others that not all teachers at the school were good people. Holmes’s name was attached to the post, says the summary.

“Holmes responded to Student B by requesting that the post be removed, or he would contact the police,” says the report.

The school district placed Holmes on paid leave from Feb. 16, 2021 until June 30, 2021. Unpaid leave then kicked in on July 1, 2021, and on Jan. 5, 2022, Holmes resigned from the district.