Reports of armed man send tactical response team to Revelstoke

Photo: Castanet/file photo

Reports of an armed man in Revelstoke sprang the RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team into action Tuesday afternoon.

Castanet readers across the region sent in tips as a convoy of police vehicles screamed through the North Okanagan and Shuswap with sirens blaring.

Reports came from Vernon, Enderby, and Sicamous as the specialized RCMP members made their way to Revelstoke.

RCMP Southeast District spokesperson Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says the subject "is contained and not presenting a danger to the public."

"Due to the nature of the event, Southeast District Emergency Response Team members are attending to ensure the safety of all involved," says Clark.

The incident is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.