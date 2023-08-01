Serious vehicle crash on Coquihalla Highway just past Hope

Photo: Drive BC DriveBC camera on Hwy 5 by northbound Portia Chain Up, looking south on Aug. 1, 2023.

Police are investigating a serious crash on the Coquialla Highway outside of Hope on Tuesday.

A vehicle collision in the southbound lanes occurred just before the Caroline Mine Road exit before 10:30 a.m.

Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) is on scene.

DriveBC has alerted the public that the southbound lanes are reduced to single-lane traffic and motorists should expect delays.

Highway cameras in the direction of the crash are ‘currently unavailable' at the time of the incident.

As of Tuesday afternoon, northbound lanes are unaffected. The incident occurred about 28 kilometres outside of Hope.

DriveBC states another update is expected at 1 p.m.



LMD-ICARS is responsible for the forensic reconstruction of collisions that result in serious injury or death between Pemberton and Boston Bar.