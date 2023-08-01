Flatbed truck collision on Coquihalla Highway claims one life

Photo: Drive BC DriveBC camera on Hwy 5 by northbound Portia Chain Up, looking south on Aug. 1, 2023.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

A person is dead after a collision involving a car and a commercial flatbed truck on the Coquihalla Highway.

A vehicle collision in the southbound lanes occurred just before the Caroline Mine Road exit on Tuesday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirmed with Glacier Media personnel responded to a call at 8:33 a.m., about a motor vehicle incident on the Coquihalla Highway north of Hope.

Cpl. Mike Moore with BC Highway Patrol says a collision occurred between a car and a commercial flatbed truck.

“One person was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he says.

An ambulance responded to the scene, but no patients were transported to hospital, according to BCEHS.

The investigation is in the very early stages.

“Although all avenues of investigation are being pursued, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors,” says Moore.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have dashcam video are asked to contact BC Highway Patrol - Chilliwack at 604-702-4039.

ORIGINAL 1 p.m.

Police are investigating a serious crash on the Coquihalla Highway outside of Hope on Tuesday.

A vehicle collision in the southbound lanes occurred just before the Caroline Mine Road exit before 10:30 a.m.

Lower Mainland Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (LMD-ICARS) is on scene.

DriveBC has alerted the public that the southbound lanes are reduced to single-lane traffic and motorists should expect delays.

Highway cameras in the direction of the crash are ‘currently unavailable' at the time of the incident.

As of Tuesday afternoon, northbound lanes are unaffected. The incident occurred about 28 kilometres outside of Hope.

DriveBC states another update is expected at 1 p.m.



LMD-ICARS is responsible for the forensic reconstruction of collisions that result in serious injury or death between Pemberton and Boston Bar.