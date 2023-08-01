$40 million sale shatters Whistler price record

Photo: Whistler Real Estate Co..

The combined sale of two adjacent Whistler properties has become the highest priced real estate deal in the history of the B.C. ski resort.



Headlining the landmark sale is a private home at 5462 Stonebridge Drive, designed by internationally acclaimed architectural firm of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.



The detached house sold on July 31 for $32 million, an unprecedented price tag for Whistler real estate, according to agent John Ryan of Whistler Real Estate Company, who brokered the deal.



Built on 7.2 acres of land in Whistler’s exclusive Stonebridge neighbourhood, the home was paired with the adjacent 9.8 acre lot to be developed in keeping with the existing design, resulting in a total purchase price of more than $40 million, inclusive of taxes.



“If you look anywhere in the world, whether it be an urban setting, a beach resort, or a mountain ski resort, it all starts with the dirt,” Ryan said. “The most spectacular homes and the highest priced sales are always grounded by incredible parcels of land. Stonebridge gives you that.”



“The home design was informed by the dramatic location,” explained the Bohlin Cywinski Jackson team, which includes Robert Miller, Principal and David Miller, Associate Principal. “The various building elements were carefully choreographed to accentuate the characteristics of the site.” Significant elements include the 25-metre [82-foot] pool that is both cut into and cantilevered out from the cliff edge.



“There are so many high-end homes in Whistler, some in excess of $30 to $50 million, that have never hit the market,” said John. “With anything that is precedent setting, there is an injection of confidence that we have the right product in this market, and that we have the buyers willing to step up. I think this sale will shift the needle in the high-end real estate market.”



Exempt from the federal foreign buyer ban, as well as the provincial speculation and vacancy tax, Whistler has become an increasingly popular destination for international buyers, Ryan noted.



The adjacent lot is located at 5458 Stonebridge Drive and will integrate seamlessly with the existing home, he added.