Vancouver's Celebration of Light declares Philippines 2023 fireworks winner

Photo: Celebration of Light

After three dazzling nights of illuminated skies representing three global nations, Vancouver's Honda Celebration of Light has declared its 2023 winner.

Taking both the People's Choice and Judge's Competition Award this year is Blue Peacock, representing the Philippines.

Blue Peacock's awe-inspiring fireworks show was the Celebration of Light's final team to light up the sky with their show on Saturday night.

"Blue Peacock produced a fireworks display that was a masterpiece of colours, soundtrack, sequencing, and overall excitement and should be proud," said Kelly Guille, President of Archangel Fireworks Inc.

According to organizers, Team Philippines managed to stand out amidst the three competing nations thanks to their "breathtaking burst of colours throughout their performance," and Blue Peacock "pushing creative boundaries and blowing festival-goers' minds."

The show also included stage performances from Filipino artists, food trucks and more, depending on where you were in the city.

To claim top honours, Team Philippines edged out the mesmerizing fireworks displays the two earlier nights, which we done by Team Australia, represented by Howard & Sons, and Team Mexico represented by Grupo Avacon.

Organizers say that an estimated 1.3 million spectators posted up at viewing points for the three nights combined.

“As we reflect on what was a truly marvelous three evenings of entertainment, we want to extend a big thank you to all of the staff, volunteers and sponsors who make this event possible – and we also want to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who continue to show their unwavering support for the Honda Celebration of Light," said Michael McKnight, Co-Chair of the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society.