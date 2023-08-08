5-minute closures on Highway 1 start Tuesday near Glacier National Park

Photo: Drive BC

Expect intermittent delays on the Trans-Canada Highway if you're heading to Alberta.

Starting today, traffic in both directions will be stopped for five minute intervals throughout the day near the MacDonald snow shed.

The temporary traffic stops will be to move equipment around during planned maintenance taking place at the snow shed, two kilometres west of the West Boundary of Glacier National Park.

The stoppages will continue until Sunday, Aug. 13.

The intermittent closures will happen between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.