New regulations going into effect to ensure long-haul truckers don't drive tired in B.C.

Photo: Alberta Motor Transport Association. Electronic logging devices record the amount of time drivers spend on the road each day.

New regulations go into effect Tuesday requiring commercial trucks operating in B.C. to have electronic logging devices to ensure drivers are not exceeding hours of service rules.

The devices track drivers’ time behind the wheel to reduce the likelihood of driving while tired.

The policy was announced in February with the support of the BC Trucking Association.

“While there is no single fix for improved safety performance, a widespread requirement for technology that automates compliance and helps to promote effective safety programs will transform the industry for the better,” said BC Trucking Association president Dave Earle, when the change was announced.

The province says Transport Canada brought in similar rules for the inter-provincial trucking sector at the start of this year.