French Beach campground reopens after bear that ripped tents moves on

Photo: ANGELA FLETCHER B.C. Parks staff at the entrance to French Beach campground.

French Beach Provincial Park on Vancouver Island reopened Monday after closing last week because of a bear that ripped tents and got into a vehicle.

B.C. Parks said it’s believed the bear has moved on from the park.

Staff from B.C. Parks and the Conservation Officer Service patrolled the area looking for bear activity through Sunday night, but did not see any bears in the park. Wildlife cameras in key locations in the campground did not capture any footage of bears, B.C. Parks said.

Campers were woken up early Wednesday morning to loud screams when the bear visited several campsites.

Some campers used their car key fobs to set off car alarms to scare the bear away and others jumped in their vehicles hoping the lights would drive the animal away, camper Angela Fletcher previously told the Times Colonist.

B.C. Parks closed the park on Wednesday afternoon and set up two bear traps that evening.

Conservation officers will continue to monitor the area and provide education to the public, ensuring campers and day users appropriately manage food and other items that can attract wildlife, B.C. Parks said.