'Chaotic scene': 26-year-old Uber driver dead in Mount Pleasant car crash

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A.. One person is dead and seven are injured following a three-vehicle collision in Mount Pleasant Monday, July 31, 2023.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service's (VFRS) Information Officer Mattew Trudeau called the fatal collision early Monday morning, a "chaotic scene."

Two VFRS crews responded to the call but were last to arrive. Trudeau says they assisted with medical response and extrication for three vehicles that had been involved in the crash that occurred at around 1:55 a.m. on July 31.

They were unable to open the doors to get people out quickly and easily and had to start removing parts of the vehicles to free the people inside.

Vancouver police are investigating the crash that left one person dead and sent seven others to the hospital.

The VPD says in a recent press release that they believe the fatal collision occurred "when a red Cadillac struck a taxi, then broad-sided a ride-share vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and East 12 Avenue, in Mount Pleasant."

The force of the collision killed the 26-year-old Uber driver, who was alone in his vehicle, and left the taxi driver, who was travelling with two passengers, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cadillac was being driven by a 17-year-old with three teenage passengers. All four teens survived the crash but have been taken to hospital with "various injuries" which include broken bones.

The investigation remains ongoing and the intersection between Main and 12th Ave. was closed for much of Monday morning.

Police believe the Cadillac was driving east on 12th, between Oak and Main streets, prior to the collision but would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed either the vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision or with dash cam or home security cameras along that stretch of 12th Ave.

The accident marks Vancouver's third traffic fatality in 48 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.