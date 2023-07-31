Suspicious deaths now deemed homicides, Prince George RCMP say

Photo: Citizen staff photo An investigator on the scene of a suspicious death at the North Star Inn in downtown Prince George on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Two recent suspicious deaths are now homicide investigations, Prince George RCMP confirmed Monday.

A woman was killed in a home invasion in Alpine Village on July 18, the day after a body was found in a room at the North Star Inn and Suites.

"Investigators in the Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are working tirelessly as they continue to move both investigations forward. We are also working closely with the families that have been effected by these tragedies, helping to support them in their time of grief," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

The number of homicide investigations in Prince George opened so far this year now stands at eight.

Danika Payou faces a count of second-degree murder from the February 14 death of a woman in the Sunrise Valley Mobile Home Park in the 3700 block of Lansdowne Road.

Dakota Ryan Keewatin has been charged with manslaughter in relation to a March 7 incident outside a 1500-block Queensway apartment building.

Both remain in custody.

The February 4 death of a woman in a 500-block 17th Avenue home and an April 1 death of a man in a 2200 Quince Street and the death of a man from injuries suffered in a June 19 invasion of a 300-block of Nicholson St. South home have been deemed homicides.

As well, a search for James Archibald (Jimmy) Webb became a homicide investigation when his body was found April 19 in a rural area about 80 kilometres northeast of the city.