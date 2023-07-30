214802
B.C. Ferries warn of 'peak foot-passenger travel' Aug. 1-6

'Peak foot-passenger travel'

Michael John Lo / Times Colonist - | Story: 439350

B.C. Ferries foot passengers could face sailing waits between Vancouver Island and the mainland in the coming week as a result of large group reservations.

Routes between Swartz Bay (Victoria) and Tsawwassen (Vancouver), and Duke Point (Nanaimo) and Tsawwassen will be affected.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result,” the ferry corporation said in a notice.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the terminal as early as possible.

The affected sailings are:

Aug. 1

• 9 a.m. departing Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

• 5 p.m. departing Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen

Aug. 4

• 3:15 p.m. departing Duke Point to Tsawwassen

Aug. 5

• 9 a.m. departing Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen

• 5 p.m. departing Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay

Aug. 6

• 12:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen to Duke Point

About 50 foot-passenger bookings are available per sailing for no additional cost. The fares are non-refundable, but if you miss the booked sailing, the fare can be used for another ferry on the same day.

Three sailings out of Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen reached capacity for foot passengers last Sunday.

The August long weekend has historically been B.C. Ferries’ busiest.

