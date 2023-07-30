Entangled humpback whale reported off Vancouver Island near Tofino

Photo: . A team works to remove ropes from an entangled humpback whale in this file photo provided by the Strawberry Isle Marine Research Society. Only DFO has a specialized unit to remove such entanglements from whales.

Authorities are on the lookout for an entangled humpback whale spotted near Tofino last weekend.

The whale was first reported on July 22 off the coast of Lennard Lighthouse. It was spotted twice more the next day, but by the time specialists arrived, they had lost track of the whale, said Karyssa Arnet, executive director of Strawberry Isle Marine Research Society.

Since then, members of the society and Fisheries and Oceans Canada have struggled to relocate the humpback .

“Humpback whales are more prone to entanglements and vessel strikes,” said Arnett, who has been out searching with DFO. “They have a really sporadic moving behaviour.

“They might pop up one place and then they might come up at a completely different spot the next time you see them, so that’s what makes them hard to track while you’re watching them.”

Strawberry Isle Marine Research, Parks Canada and fisheries officers in the Tofino region are trained to respond to whale entanglements by placing a satellite tracker on the gear attached to the whale, but only DFO has a specialized and trained unit to remove the entanglement.

Fishers, private boaters and whale-watchers are asked to keep a lookout for the whale. Anyone who spots it should call the marine mammal incident reporting hotline at VHF 16 or 1-800-465-4336 as soon as possible, keeping eyes on the whale — while staying 200 metres away — until other boats arrive, Arnet said.

“Hopefully, in the coming days, it is resighted and we can get back out there with equipment once again, and hopefully disentangle it,” said Arnet.

“It takes a lot of effort and takes a lot of eyes to keep track of these things,” she said.

Arnet said people should not attempt to disentangle the whale, which could be dangerous for the people involved and cause harm to the humpback.

The whale is towing two floats — one orange and one white. Arnett said that it is assumed that the lines are tangled around the tail but the equipment could also be attached elsewhere.

“There might be some more not-visible rope, maybe entangled around the pectoral flippers or through the mouth or something, too,” she said. “That’s why it’s really important for the professionals to go out there with the proper equipment and training.”

Entangled whales often have difficulty feeding and can starve to death. “Either the float or the entanglement is slowing them down, making it harder to dive and feed,” Arnet said.

Humpback whales migrate along the West Coast on their way between Alaska and Hawaii, Mexico and Costa Rica.

“They’re primarily just trying to feed while they’re coming up the coast,” Arnett said.

She said that the number of humpback whales migrating past the Tofino area are in the thousands, and continue to grow.

“They’re actually coming on quite a big population rebound,” she said. “In the early days, they were hunted through whaling.”

Humpback populations were reduced worldwide by as much as 95 per cent until a final moratorium on harvesting the species for meat and oil was introduced in 1985 by the International Whaling Commission.

Humpbacks have been protected in Canada since 1966, but a report by Ocean Watch said before that, at least 5,600 humpbacks were harvested from whaling stations along the B.C. coast starting in 1908, decimating the population.

Whales supported First Nations

Joe Martin, Tla-o-qui-aht master carver, told Ha-Shilth-Sa about the whale hunting village of Echachisht, located near Tofino. Martin has been going to the island where Echachisht is located since he was young.

“[I] noticed a lot of whale bones out there,” he said.

Alongside whale biologist Jim Darling and with permission from Tla-o-qui-aht, Martin took samples of whale bones on the surface of the ground.

“We collected hundreds of samples,” he said.

The samples were sent to Florida for DNA testing. Results indicated there were five species represented: humpback, gray, sperm, fin and right whales.

The oldest whale bone that was sampled was 1,000 years old, Martin said, noting that whale bones can be found at most Tla-o-qui-aht village sites.

Years ago, at the village of Opitsaht located on Meares Island, a rib of a whale was found roughly six feet in the ground when they were raising a totem pole, he said.

“I don’t know how long exactly our people have been hunting whales, but it’s a long time,” Martin said.

“The whale hunters supplied a lot for the people,” he added, noting that they provided meat and oil for the whole village. “It was at the time when the population of our tribes were at their historical levels.”

At the time of first contact with Europeans, Tla-o-qui-aht had a population of about 10,000 people, he said. By 1900, only 122 members remained.

Martin recalls that the last time that a whale was hunted by Tla-o-qui-aht was in the early 1900s.

— With a file from the Times Colonist