Mother, boyfriend charged after 10 day Amber Alert, children found safe

Photo: RCMP The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert was spotted on CCTV video at a grocery story in Kamloops on July 15, 2023.

The mother of two B.C. children who were the subjects of an Amber Alert for ten days has been charged, after the children were found safe.

Verity Bolton, 45, is charged with two counts of abduction in contravention of a custody order. The woman’s 53-year-old boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, has also been charged with two counts of abduction of a person under the age of 14.

Surrey RCMP provided an update on the investigation Sunday after cancelling the Amber Alert Saturday night.

“Through investigative efforts, Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit identified a rural property in Alberta, just outside of the town of Edson where the children were believed to be. The Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team was engaged, as our top priority was to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn, media relations, Surrey RCMP.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday night, the team found the children on the property, along with three adults. A man and woman, the mother and her boyfriend, were arrested. A third adult was detained but not charged.

Bolton and Glazov are in custody awaiting a court appearance.

The children, a 10-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister, were returned to their father, who was waiting with investigators at a nearby RCMP detachment in Alberta.

“The children have been reunited with their family, who are extremely grateful. This is the outcome we have all been hoping for, and it is the direct result of the hard work and perseverance of the investigative team.

“We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, and other policing and community partners, who all played an important role in this investigation,” said Cpl. Munn.

During the 11-day Amber Alert, 435 tips were received, from all over B.C., Alberta and even as far away as New Brunswick.

“Surrey RCMP received invaluable assistance from our policing partners in Alberta, who stepped in to provide support without hesitation. We are deeply grateful to the Edson RCMP, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team, and RCMP Air Services. Their combined efforts played a vital role in helping us safely locate and recover the children,” added Cpl. Munn.

The Amber Alert was issued for the two children on July 19 after they were not returned to their father in Surrey.

The children were supposed to be on a planned camping vacation near Kelowna with their mother. When they did not return home to their father on July 17 they were reported missing the next day.

While a lot of questions remain, Surrey RCMP said they are limited as to the details they can provide, as the matter is now before the courts.