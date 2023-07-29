Firefighter dies battling Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John

Photo: The Canadian Press The Donnie Creek wildfire burns in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C., in this undated handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT **

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

RCMP have released a few details on the death of another wildfire fighter in B.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called on Friday just before 11 a.m., for a workplace fatality involving a wildland firefighter contracted to the BC Wildfire Service.

The Fort St. John RCMP learned that the 25-year wildland firefighter was working in a remote area approximately 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John when the UTV he was riding on, rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.

Police said the man was transported by helicopter to the Fort St. John Airport, but sadly succumbed to his injuries while en route.

The wildland firefighter was from Ontario and contracted by a private BC company. He was assisting with response efforts on BC's biggest single fire, the Donnie Creek fire.

The events surrounding his death are being actively investigated by the RCMP, BC Coroners Service, WorkSafeBC and the BC Wildfire Service.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of this young man, as well as to his fellow firefighters,” the BC RCMP said in their release.

The name of the firefighter has not been released.

ORIGINAL: 3:08 p.m.

The provincial government announced Saturday the death of another wildland firefighter.

A contracted firefighter was killed while responding to B.C. largest-ever fire, the Donnie Creek fire near Fort St. John.

"I am devastated to learn that we have lost another wildfire fighter. My heart goes out to the family, friends and colleagues of this front-line hero. On behalf of all British Columbians, we grieve this terrible news with you," Premier David Eby said in the release.

"This tragic news, coming so soon after the death of Devyn Gale, has shaken people throughout B.C. and is devastating for so many of those in the woods bravely fighting wildfires right now. Every worker expects and deserves to return home safely to family and friends.

Firefighters from across the province gathered just last Saturday alongside first responders, police, natural resource officers, members of Parks Canada and the military for a solemn procession through the streets of Revelstoke to honour Gale.

Gale, 19, was crushed by a tree as she worked on a remote fire in the forest close to her hometown.

Details are still limited on the passing of the contracted firefighter.

"This wildfire season has been profoundly awful. We are so grateful to this firefighter and all of our firefighters for their daily heroism. This tragic news reminds us yet again of the extraordinary sacrifices they make to keep us safe," Eby said

"We will have more to say as details become available."

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, said in his statement that he was heartbroken over the news that another firefighter was lost protecting BC's communities.

"My deepest sympathies are with their family and friends, as well as their colleagues and the broader wildfire community - many of whom I know are still coping with the tragic loss of a colleague earlier this month," he added.

"We will continue to support our teams through this difficult time. I extend my gratitude to every wildfire crew member in B.C. for continuing to show up and protect us during these times of tremendous loss."

British Columbia's wildfire season is the most destructive on record, with more than 15,000 square kilometres of the province burned, surpassing the previous high of 13,543 square kilometres set in 2018, as of reports on Wednesday.

So far this year, there have been 1513 fires according to BC Wildfire Services, there are 363 active fires and 11 fires discovered in the last 24 hours.