Overturned truck holds up traffic on Highway 1 near Malakwa, east of Sicamous

Photo: Aimee Stewart Accident snarls traffic on Hwy 1 near Malakwa

UPDATE: 2:22 p.m.

DriveBC says two earlier incidents to the west of Malakwa along Highway 1 are in the process of being cleared by crews on Saturday.

The crashes have snarled traffic on the major route, with one crash being more complex as it involved a vehicle rollover.

One traveller reports that highway traffic is still severely backed up.

Photo: Alison Richardson Traffic is backed up on Hwy 1 Saturday afternoon

ORIGINAL: 1: 40 p.m.

A Castanet reader says she was stuck in a line for an hour on Highway 1 near Malakwa, east of Sicamous on Saturday afternoon due to a crash.

Tow trucks, RCMP vehicles, an appliance truck on its side, and a red truck already lifted onto the tow truck were on scene when Aimee Stewart's group finally drove through around 1 p.m.

"There was a huge line going both ways," she said.

Stewart said from what she saw, both drivers were out of the vehicles and appeared to be okay.

Castanet had reached out to DriveBC for any further information.