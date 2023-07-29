BC SPCA has multiple emergency support options to help pet guardians during wildfires

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA wants to remind British Columbians that they have plenty of options for emergency help for pets and other animals in the case of evacuation as more than 200 wildfires continue to burn across the province.

“When an evacuation order is put in place, it can be stressful for evacuees to find temporary shelter for themselves, let alone to find appropriate accommodation that includes their pet,” Tracy Westmoreland, senior director for provincial animal care services for the BC SPCA said in a news release.

“Every year, the BC SPCA cares for a number of animals in British Columbia whose families are impacted by wildfires, floods and other natural disasters. It’s amazing that we can offer some peace of mind to these families, who are already going through so much, so they know that their beloved pets are safe and being looked after.”

Services including free emergency boarding for pets; distribution of pet food, crates, leashes, collars and other supplies; as well as animal rescue and the care and feeding of animals who are sheltering in place behind evacuation lines.

The BC SPCA is also stressing the importance of including pets in emergency planning.

“If you need to leave in a hurry, having a ‘go bag’ with a leash, supply of food, necessary medications, veterinary contact information and your pet’s identification is critical to make sure you can evacuate as quickly as possible,” Westmoreland added.

An emergency checklist for pets and more information on the BC SPCA’s emergency response services is available at spca.bc.ca/emergency-response